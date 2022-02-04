Prime

We are not homeless, says Mutebile’s widow

Ms Betty Mutebile, the widow of the late Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile at Parliament after a special sitting in honour of her late husband last week. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Before Tumusiime-Mutebile’s burial, it was suggested in Parliament that the official residence of the BoU governor be handed to his wife in honour of his legacy, drawing criticism from a section of the public.

The widow of the late  Bank of Uganda (BoU) governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, has said her family is not homeless.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.