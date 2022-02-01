We are ready for phase two of DRC operation, says Museveni

President Museveni (centre), DR Congo Minister in charge of National Defence Unit, Dr Gilbert Kabanda Kurhenga (left), and Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja during the meeting at State Lodge Nakasero on January 30. PHOTO/PPU

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UPDF and FARDC launched joint operations against ADF in Eastern Congo on November 30 with bombardment on four major terrorist camps. 

President Museveni has assured the people of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) of total peace after the two countries launched joint operations to flush out the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) from Eastern Congo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.