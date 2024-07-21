We are struggling to trace PDM impact on ground – Minister Musasizi

The Minister of State for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development General Duties), Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, has admitted that the government is facing challenges in tracing the impact of the Parish Development Model (PDM) program at the grassroots level.

Launched by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in February 2022, the initiative aims to improve service delivery and alleviate poverty by providing each member of formed groups with Shs1 million as capital to start income-generating projects.

However, Mr Musasizi revealed that the government has failed to track what beneficiaries have done with the money.

"We are unable to trace results of first PDM beneficiaries. Like in Bushenyi, some beneficiaries used the money in non-benefiting things," he said during the official opening of Burimbe Catholic Church in Ikumba Sub County, Rubanda District on Friday.

He cited a recent case study in Bushenyi District, where some beneficiaries were found to have used the money for non-essential purposes. Additionally, some beneficiaries were discovered to be "ghost residents" not known by locals at the village and parish level.

He also said that same mess was registered in Hamuhambo town council, Rubanda District where the money was given to residents of Kabale District.

The minister also reported cases of extortion by Parish chiefs, where beneficiaries were forced to pay bribes to access the funds.

"Imagine for someone to benefit from PDM, they first pay a Shs100,000 bribe," he said.

Despite efforts to address corruption, including the arrest of Sacco leaders and civil servants responsible for disbursing the funds, the project still faces challenges like extortion and disbursing funds to the wrong people, including relatives.