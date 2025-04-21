We can't continue to be observers of  climate change shocks- govt

The Ministry of Water and Environment has embarked on the process of developing a robust National Framework for Weather and Climate Services to enhance Uganda's ability to navigate climate-related disasters.

Speaking to this publication at the sidelines of the Consultative Workshop for the Development of the National Framework held in Kampala on April 19, Commissioner for Metrology in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Dr Bob Alex Ogwang said the framework will also foster improved interaction among users, researchers and climate service providers through user interface platforms to bridge the gap between science and practise.

Dr Ogwang said the current pattern of extreme weather highlights the urgent need for a robust and responsive climate services framework which can strengthen early warning and climate resilience efforts and safeguard the future of vulnerable communities, the environment, and national development.

"We can no longer afford to be passive observers of the effects of climate change. We must take active steps to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and climate variability, ensure the safety of our citizens and protect resources. Climate change is a reality we can no longer ignore," Dr Ogwang said.

He cited the recent devastating Kampala city floods that claimed seven lives and paralysed businesses, and the water spout that hit the island district of Kalangala as a tip of the disasters that the country is confronted with.

"In Kampala, people lost their lives and essential services were strained, and countless lives were affected. The same scenario happened in Kalangala District where we witnessed an alarming destruction of property caused by a water spout. Homes were damaged and the lives of residents were turned upside down," Dr Ogwang said, noting that

such events illustrate the growing challenges of climate change and the devastating impacts it can have on communities.



He also highlighted that most regions in Uganda, including Elgon, Kasese, Bundibugyo, have faced significant challenges, such as floods and landslides, destroying homes and vital infrastructure in addition to disrupting livelihoods and threatening food security.



He is optimistic that improving access and utilisation of climate information will empower stakeholders from government officials to local farmers to make better decisions that will protect lives and livelihoods.

He also announced that the government was developing an early warning system roadmap to improve meteorology services across the country.

Mr Calistus Wachana from the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre stressed the need for deploying meteorological officers at local levels to consistently serve the local community.