We can't feed patients while struggling to enhance health system - Kawooya

The government will not provide meals to patients admitted in government health facilities as it still struggles to enhance salaries of medical workers and also buy medical equipment, State Minister for health in-charge of general duties, Anifa Kawooya, has said.

Ms Kawooya, however, said feeding patients by government will only continue in Butabika national mental referral hospital because patients there are not mentally stable.

Government health facilities such as district general hospitals and regional referral health facilities have over the years been offering three meals to patients daily, with a daily menu that comes with porridge for breakfast and posho and beans as lunch and supper.

“How can you talk of feeding patients, when we [government] are struggling to pay intern doctors, enhance salaries of medical workers and also equip health facilities? I am not even aware that patients and attendants in government health facilities are fed by government,” Ms Kawooya said.

Ms Kawooya who addressed to the media after the swearing-in of the board for Kayunga Regional Referral hospital on Tuesday, said the patients feeding policy is currently not possible.

The inaugural board is headed by Dr Simon Mpoya while Dr Robert Ssentongo the hospital director is the secretary to the board.

Other members include Ms Teddy Nalunkuuma, Ms Esther Nakafu, Mr Moses

Kapoloni, Mr Benon Sseryazi, Eng Robert Kalenzi, Mr Joel Ssentamu, Mr

Louis Muhindo, Dr Ahmed Matovu, and Mr Ismael Ssenkungu.

The board will serve for a three-year term which is only renewable for one term.

The minister, who cautioned the new board against failing service delivery at the facility, noted that the government is struggling to strengthen the health system in order to stop ‘medical tourism’ where a lot of money is spent.

“I warn the new board against corruption. I know you are people of integrity but corruption tendencies will put you in disrepute,” the minister said.

Noting that government was aware of the staffing gap at the facility, the minister said the issue would be addressed when funds are available.

She also commended the health workers for persevering during the Covid-19 and Ebola outbreaks by treating patients despite the death of some of their colleagues.

Dr Joseph Okware, the director health services at the Ministry of Health said they expect quality work from the board.

Mr Mpoya said his first assignment would be to acquire a land title for the hospital.

