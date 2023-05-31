We deserve special road fund allocations - Kigezi leaders

A section of leaders has asked for the allocation of special funds for road projects and equipment in Kigezi Sub-region.

District chairpersons of Rubanda, Kanungu and Kisooro said Uganda Road Fund needs to give special consideration to roads in the sub-region.

The Rubanda District Chairman, Mr Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba said the sub-region is hilly and prone to landslides.

He added that some of the roads connect to Bwindi Impenetrable, Mgahinga Gorilla and Queen Elizabeth national parks, which attract several tourists.

The leaders said Rubanda receives about Shs600m per year to maintain 663km of district roads, Kisoro District receives Shs327m to maintain 297.2km of the road network, Rukiga District receives Shs120m to maintain 639km of road network while Kanungu receives about Shs450m to maintain 400km of road network in the district.

Justification

“Kigezi Sub-region deserves special fund allocation because of its hilly environment compared to other districts that lie in the flat areas... Since the Kigezi Sub-region generates about Shs400m per day through tourists who are attracted by the mountain gorillas and tree- climbing lions, it deserves special fund allocation to improve its infrastructure, especially road connectivity. The cow deserves to be well fed so that it can continue giving the right milk quality and quantity,” Mr Sam Arienitwe Kajoojo, the Kanungu District chairman, said.

His Rubanda counterpart Kasyaba decried the discrepancy in funds for national and district roads.

Mr Kasyaba said: “A 20km road in Rubanda District maintained by the central government was allocated Shs800m and the whole district of Rubanda that has a road network of 663km is allocated only Shs600m per year yet all the roads are in one locality suffering similar challenges.”

He added: “ We need at least Shs5m to work on every kilometre of district roads since the same government gives the Uganda National Roads Authority about Shs10m to work on the same kilometre of road in the same area.”

The Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Local Government, Mr Ben Kumumanya, has asked the aggrieved local leaders to use official platforms to demand special funding.

He said: “The problem of low funding is everywhere since many districts were affected by the harsh climatic conditions such as Bududa, Katonga River and many others. Complaining is not part of the menu... We had proposed to give Shs3b per district for road maintenance but because of financial constraints, the government allocated Shs1b starting with the next financial year.”