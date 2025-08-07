We feel we're being used by politicians - Jinja ghetto youths

Youths in Jinja City's ghettos have spoken out against what they describe as exploitation by some politicians who only engage with their communities during election seasons.

The ghetto youths, through their leaders, expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises and a lack of meaningful development in their lives.

"We have fulfilled all the requirements set by the relevant government offices and established the necessary structures to ensure the various groups benefit from the President's pledge, but nothing has come of it," said Aziz Lubega, Chairperson of the ghetto youths in Jinja City.

Lubega added that the youths are calling for genuine engagement and long-term investment in their welfare, rather than temporary attention aimed at gaining political mileage.

Local leaders and activists noted that some politicians frequently visit the ghettos to boost their rallies and take photo opportunities but rarely follow through on development projects, job creation, or education programs.

The ghetto community in Jinja City has 86 groups, each with around 50 members. These youths struggle to support themselves, and some are unfairly targeted during security operations.

According to Rose Mary Nakamate, a resident of Mafubira, some ghetto boys have become a security threat in the community, known for snatching women's bags, stealing, and raping.

However, leaders of the ghettos, such as Deavy Bakibinga and Andama Moses, dispute the public's perception of them as criminals.

"We are organized people with a lot of creativity and innovation in mind, but we lack support," said Andama.

Michael Musuza, leader of Mafubira ghetto, highlighted the challenges faced by ghetto youths, including unemployment, despite some having formal education and qualifications.

Martin Kasonzi, Deputy Resident City Commissioner, acknowledged the outcry and appealed to the ghetto leaders that efforts are underway to deliver on promises made by the President.