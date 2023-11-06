We have four suspects in Kagezi killing – Museveni

President Museveni yesterday announced that security agencies had arrested four people believed to be behind the murder of then assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Kagezi.

The arrest of the four suspects comes eight years Kagezi’s murder by unknown assailants who escaped on boda boda.

Mr Museveni in his announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, named the four suspects as John Kibuuka, John Masajjage, Dan Kissekka and Abdalla Nasur.

“…Further, good success. The suspects in the killing of Joan Kagezi have been finally arrested… they were riding on two moto-cycles,” President Museveni announced on his X, bringing relief, after eight years of the hunt for the suspects.

Mr Museveni lauded the security forces behind the arrest of the four suspects.

“I congratulate ISO and CID on the good work. They will soon be produced in court,” he added.

On March 30, 2015, Ms Kagezi was assassinated in Najjera, a suburb in Kira Town Council, Wakiso District, by unknown assassins riding on a boda boda, as she returned home.

Ms Kagezi had just made a stopover at a fruits stall, when the killers struck.

Shortly after her being gunned down, a number of arrests were made by police but upon scrutiny, all of them were released as there was no evidence linking them to the murder.

At the time of the murder, Ms Kagezi was prosecuting a high profile case of terror that involved suspects in the 2010 Kampala twin bombing.

The majority of the suspects in the bombing case have since been convicted by Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, now Chief Justice.

Prior to the arrest of the four, no suspect had been arraigned in court with investigations appearing to have hit a dead end.

Breakthrough

Describing it as a “major breakthrough”, DPP Jane Frances Abodo, in a statement issued out last evening by the institution’s media team, said charges of terrorism and murder had since been sanctioned against the suspects.

“The suspects shall this week be produced in court to be tried for the murder that had remained unresolved since 30 March 2015,” read in part the statement.

Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the public relations officer of the DPP, explained that in December 2022, a prosecution-guided investigation was directed by their office to establish facts that surrounded the case.

She added that as a result, a joint team led by the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) of the Uganda Police Force comprising of CT-Police and ISO, embarked on the task.

“Arising out of that long investigation, the team was able to establish the facts surrounding the murder and the ODPP (Office of the DPP) being satisfied with the outcome, is ready, to prosecute the key suspects in the courts of law,” Ms Okui said.

She added: “Although investigations may take long in some cases, the Office of the DPP remains committed to ensuring that those suspected of involvement in crime are prosecuted in the interest of justice and for a crime-free society.”

During one of the Covid-19 televised national addresses in June 2021, President Museveni revealed that Kagezi’s killers were hiding abroad.

He added that the alleged killers were supposed to be brought into the country for trial but the International Police (InterPol) unit had not yet done so.