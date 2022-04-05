We’ll pay you to audit us, diplomats tell legislators

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) have pledged to finance trips for lawmakers on the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs so that they can inspect and audit works done by the ministry in various missions and embassies.

While addressing the committee chaired by Ms Norah Bigirwa (Buliisa Woman MP) on Friday, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation), Mr John Mulimba, said the offer is meant to enable lawmakers to not only execute their oversight role but also appreciate the challenges that constrain the ministry and its attached offices across the globe.

While chairing plenary on October 21 last year, Speaker emeritus Jacob Oulanyah instructed that no ministry, department or agency (MDA) should fund any committee’s trip or meeting as they do their oversight role. The late Oulanyah reasoned that this would erode the independence of Parliament.

However, lawmakers are pushing for this to be reversed, something the Foreign Affairs ministry is willing to support.

“Some of the issues you see on paper here, you need to see physically in order to appreciate the funding gaps there,” Mr Mulimba said.

He added: “I have been consulting with the chairperson of the committee so that express exceptional permission is given to MoFA so that, under that arrangement, we can have one or two trips of Members of Parliament.”

Measures

When Covid-19 struck two years ago, government, among others, resolved to slash the budgets of various MDAs as a means to locate funds to cushion the economy against the shocks induced by the pandemic. These included funds for foreign trips, conferences and meetings.

Last year, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, said they had slashed Shs203.4b from the MDAs for the current Financial Year, something that is said to be affecting works in the institutions.

“We have had to explain to Cabinet, which we have done in writing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs functioning and especially the oversight of the Foreign Affairs committee, if it is not done outside the boundaries [of Uganda] then it ceases to be Foreign Affairs committee,” Mr Mulimba said.

The acting executive director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), Mr Marlon Agaba, said:

“The ban on trips by government should not be a blanket one because the MPs could be following up vital issues outside the country.”