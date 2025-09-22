We made term limits too easy to amend, says Owiny-Dollo

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, a former member of the Constituent Assembly (CA), opens up on the making of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, the safeguards it introduced, and the lessons for the country 30 years on. In this interview, he questions why lawyers and lawmakers did not make it more difficult to amend critical provisions such as the two-term presidential clause and the age limit.

How was the mood during the debates on Justice Odoki’s draft constitution?

I’ll start by answering a question you didn’t ask. Before we even saw the Constitution, there was the Justice Odoki Commission. They travelled the country extensively, consulting communities, gathering feedback, and producing a draft that would form the basis of discussion in the Constituent Assembly. By providence, I ended up in the Constituent Assembly. Initially, I was opposed—not to constitution-making itself, but to doing it at that particular time. I had not even registered to vote. People in my area—the elders, the local elite—urged me to represent them because I was a prominent lawyer. My quarrel was this: one-third of Uganda had been at war.

Regions from Teso to West Nile were still affected, and I feared people there would not fully participate in the process. I refused to register initially. Only after an extension by the Electoral Commission in November 1993 did I register. Otherwise, I may not have participated at all. We were part of the Uganda Law Society’s executive, with colleagues including Henry Kayondo, Joseph Mulenga, Remmy Kasule, and John Baptist Kakooza. Together, we visited Germany under the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation to study safeguards in post-conflict constitutions, learning what measures to put in place to avoid past mistakes. I was elected as a delegate for what is now Agago District. At the time, it had only one constituency; now there are three. My fears about participation were not unfounded, but I must say, the election process surprised me. There was no money involved, and there was huge enthusiasm nationwide. People were genuinely interested in shaping the country’s future.









What was your impression of the draft constitution?

The Odoki draft was a beautiful document, widely praised internationally. It emphasised human rights, institutional checks on leadership, and mechanisms to ensure that leaders come, serve, and go. That’s why we inserted term limits and age limits. As a lawyer representing my constituency, I emphasised two priorities: the immediate return of multiparty politics and resolving the land issue, addressing colonial-era inequities. I succeeded on land but not on multiparty politics. The debates were robust, and the spirit of the Constituent Assembly carried into Uganda’s sixth parliament.

I recall the promulgation day on October 8, 1995, the day before Independence Day. President Museveni, in a kanzu, declared (paraphrasing): that Uganda’s issues should henceforth be resolved without resorting to arms. That document reflected what we aspired for as a nation. Every article was a product of deep consultation and negotiation, and it represented a collective hope for lasting peace and governance.

Why were age and term limits included in the Constitution?

The principle was simple: people should serve and go. The country should not hinge on the strength of an individual, however devoted they are. Strong leaders are important, but systems and institutions sustain nations. The Constitution should bind everyone, not just the person in power. We debated the two-term presidential limit and age restrictions to prevent excessive concentration of power. People argued that beyond two terms, leaders might lose capacity—but it was also about democratic maturity.

Uganda had experienced political upheaval differently across regions: Buganda traces it from 1966, Acholi from 1971, West Nile from 1979, and so on. This staggered experience made national consensus difficult, but it emphasised why constitutional safeguards were crucial. I often tell people that the Constitution is more important than any leader. Leaders may come and go, but the systems remain. If Uganda had been too focused on individual personalities rather than institutions, we risked instability. That is why these provisions were meant to protect the country’s democratic fabric.

Did you anticipate challenges in implementing these safeguards?

Honestly, we underestimated how easy it would be to amend certain provisions. We were carried away by the euphoria of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s success. We believed no rational legislature would tamper with the Constitution. That was naive. We should have included stronger entrenchments, especially for term limits. It should have required a referendum before any alteration. Age limits, while symbolic, were secondary; the real safeguard was term limits. Yet, lawyers, delegates, and citizens did not push for these stronger protections. This is a mistake that still haunts us.

How does the Constitution address Uganda’s regional diversity?

Uganda is not monolithic. Different regions experienced conflict at different times, so historical memory varies. Buganda recalls the crisis starting in 1966; Lango and Acholi recount events from 1971; West Nile points to 1979; and so on. These differences mean that national policies must consider local experiences.

The Odoki Commission’s consultations were remarkable because they engaged communities even in conflict zones, listening to their perspectives. This inclusivity gave the Constitution a legitimacy that previous ones lacked. We were deliberate in seeking input from every sub-county, ensuring voices from the periphery mattered as much as those from Kampala.

What lessons should Uganda take from the Constituent Assembly experience?

There are several lessons:

1. Inclusive participation matters: Every citizen should be heard in constitutional debates.

2. Safeguards must be strong: Provisions such as term limits should be entrenched to prevent easy amendment.

3. Institutional focus: Systems, not individuals, sustain governance.

4. Respect diversity: Regional differences must shape national solutions.

5. Deliberation over reaction: Amendments should be tested, discussed, and implemented deliberately, not in response to political expediency.

Uganda’s 1995 Constitution was a product of careful negotiation and optimism, yet we erred by not anticipating future pressures. Lawyers and legislators were too trusting of political goodwill, assuming the NRM would not alter safeguards—a lesson in political realism.

How does the 1995 Constitution compare with previous ones?

The 1962 Independence Constitution came from the Lancaster House Conference. It had strengths but failed on issues like the lost counties, resulting in disputes between UPC and Buganda. The 1966 Constitution, often called the pigeonhole constitution, was arguably the worst. MPs approved a document they hadn’t read or understood. The 1967 Republican Constitution was debated in academia and public fora, but nothing matches the 1995 Constitution in terms of consultation, inclusivity, and clarity. The Odoki Commission went to every sub-county, even in areas I feared would not participate. That level of consultation was unprecedented.

What about your priorities regarding multiparty politics and land issues?

Land reform succeeded, addressing colonial-era inequities in Buganda and beyond. Multiparty politics took longer to restore. I had hoped the Constitution would immediately reintroduce political pluralism, but practical realities delayed it. These debates reflect the careful thought behind the Constitution. It was forward-looking, yet flexible enough to accommodate Uganda’s evolving political realities. The provisions on term limits and age, in particular, were intended as guardrails, not obstacles, and their dilution has taught us about the importance of entrenched safeguards.

Has the Constitution been tested enough in 30 years?

Not really. Too soon after its promulgation, people were already discussing amendments. A Constitution must first be tested in practice, understood, and debated. Only then can meaningful adjustments occur. We must treat constitutional amendments with caution. They should be deliberate, ideally requiring public consultation or referenda, rather than reactive responses to political expediency. The ease with which term limits were removed highlights a flaw in our design and in our collective foresight.

Finally, what advice would you give Ugandans today?

Study the Constituent Assembly debates and appreciate the Odoki Commission’s consultations. Understand that a Constitution is a living system, not a personal instrument. Protect institutional frameworks and resist amendments that undermine checks and balances. Learn from the past. Lawyers, legislators, and citizens share the responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution. Leadership is transient; systems endure. If Uganda respects these principles, we can ensure that leaders serve the people, not the other way around.



