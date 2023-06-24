We must strive to invest in youth to tap population dividend, Tayebwa tells Parliamentarians

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa has challenged world leaders, policymakers, and development partners to invest in young people to explore the benefits of population dividend.

Mr Tayebwa was speaking at the 63rd Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) - European Union Parliamentary Assembly underway in Brussels, Belgium. The assembly kicked off on June 19th with over 400 delegates tackling essential subjects. These included the Sudan conflict, the DRC Congo security dilemma, pandemic strategy, population matters, and economic treaties.

Mr Tayebwa cited Ugandan young people's productivity as the biggest challenge at the moment and asked governments, policymakers, and development partners to prioritize this and provide practical solutions, especially for the developing world.

During the discussions, parliamentarians engaged with UNFPA on population issues. They focused on the plight of young people in the face of escalating unemployment challenges in developing countries.

“We have the youngest population in the world, with over 70% below 30 years of age. Many of our young people are now educated but have no jobs. We must defuse the time bomb of youth unemployment by investing in skilling them to be job creators rather than job seekers. Investing more in technical education will enable developing countries to achieve this,” the Deputy Speaker said.

Tayebwa also said that increased investments in young people will equally have a ripple effect on productivity and, in turn, increase purchasing power, adding more to state coffers.

He also called upon intercontinental bodies like OACPS, the UN, and the entire international community to work with Uganda, the number one refugee-host country in Africa, to reduce conflicts.

“This is critical because the billions of dollars we spend on conflicts and arms can be invested in ensuring that our people are safe and have a productive population,” the Deputy Speaker said.

Uganda has one of the youngest and fastest growing populations in the world. Figures by the National Population Council (NPC), a state agency that advises the government on population issues, show that Uganda has a population growth rate of 3.3 percent per annum, making it the third fastest-growing population in the world. The country's population is projected to reach 75 million by 2040 from the current 45 million people.

Youths below the age of 30 make up more than 70 percent of the 45 million people, according to the NPC.

More than 70 percent of the youths are unemployed and this is what the Ugandan government is striving to reverse.

According to population experts, investing in the youth will ensure the development of a skilled and healthy workforce.

According to the World Bank, if the increase in the number of working-age individuals can be fully employed in productive activities, other things being equal, the level of average income per capita should increase as a result. The youth bulge will become a demographic dividend.

The Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament, Theodore Ssekikubo said, there is a need to look into the current education system that is producing more job seekers than job creators.

The most important decision we have to make is to re-orient them, make them more relevant, and make them job creators. This must align with our budget. At the end of the day, these are the youth that will drive the economy,” Ssekikubo said.

Sheema Municipality MP (NRM) Dickson Kateshumbwa argued that sustained economic growth is critical in creating opportunities for the youthful population entering the labor market.

He said the government needs to invest in growth areas that promote innovation among the youth.

“In a way, we are victims of our own successes because of free Universal Primary Education and secondary school. Many people have graduated but don't have jobs. As a country, we have to invest in youths to create jobs in technology areas and be able to harness ICT skills and vocational skills.

He said parliament should take the lead role in advocating for increased investments in human capital development focusing on youth to enable young people to get skills.

The United Nations Population Fund argues that governments should continue to invest in the health of the population. The population agency says that the well-being of a country's labor force determines the level of productivity.