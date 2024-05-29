We need enough drugs, not condoms - Namutumba residents tell govt

Residents in Namutumba want the National Medical Stores (NMS) to reverse its trend of dispatching to the district more condoms instead of drugs.

Mr Waiswa Mbogo, a resident of Nabinyonyi Village, Kiwanyi Sub-county, says by dispatching more condoms, the government has failed to understand the magnitude of the drug crisis they are going through.

“We need enough drugs, not enough condoms,” Mr Mbogo said on Tuesday, adding that the number of condoms sent at public health centres in the district doubles the number of drugs.

Bugabula Ward LC2 chairperson in Ivukula Town Council, Mr David Balikudembe, said: “The area facility (Ivukula health centre III) sometimes receives boxes without drugs, but over ten boxes full of condoms.”

He added: “In the last quarter of 2023, Ivukula health centre III received sealed empty boxes of paracetamol (Panadol), Coartem and ten boxes full of condoms; and because condoms are in plenty, some get expired because people do not use them.”

Ivukula Town Council LC3 chairperson, Mr Noah Nduga, said drugs dispatched to the health centre IIIs cannot serve 20 patients.

“Whenever we demand for more drugs to be sent to public facilities, the Office of the District Health Officer (DHO) tells us to contact NMS. The DHO should explain why they receive empty boxes and do not report back to the distribution authority,” he said.

NDA Spokesperson, Ms Sheila Nduhukire, said they supply “all ordered-for drugs and other health supplies to all health facilities in Namutumba District.

“We request the LC2 or any other concerned leaders in the district to produce our delivery notes where we only delivered condoms,” she said.

She added: “If there are concerns of theft of our supplies, we request police and the State House Health Monitoring Unit to visit the district and confirm the facts.”

Namutumba DHO, Dr James Kirya, did not pick our calls to his known telephone numbers.