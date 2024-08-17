We need independent research to assess govt programmes, says minister

The minister for trade, industry and cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa, has said there is need for Uganda to develop independent research studies to assess the performance of various government programmes towards poverty eradication.

Officiating at the opening of the 6th International Ecumenical Conference (IEF) in Mbarara, Mwebesa observed that fighting poverty requires both inclusive and evidence-based approaches.

His remarks come amid doubts regarding the effectiveness of several government initiatives aimed at poverty eradication such as PDM, Emyooga, Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP), Poverty Eradication Action Plan (PEAP), and Prosperity for All, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) and Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP).

“We would like to see more independent studies and publications to assess the performance of various government programmes. Our goal is not merely to address the immediate needs but build long term transformative change,” Mwebesa emphasized on Friday.

He also noted that some government programmes could have failed due to corruption.

“I appeal to you leaders to help and join us in fighting corruption. We need collaborative efforts," he added.

Addressing the conference, keynote speaker Dr Dei Tumi of Ghana, who is the Human Capital International executive director said: “We can no longer keep blaming colonialists for the problems we are facing. There is crisis that is eating the future of our young generation and that is white collar corruption, it has become a national crisis in most African countries.”

He added: “Let us stop risking our sustainable development to politicians and policy makers, everyone has a role to play."

Professor Alex Ariho of African Agribusiness Incubators Network (AAIN) decried Uganda’s education system saying “it is not relevant to the job market.”

“You cannot bring a theory of the 18th century to solve problems of the 21st century. There is a lot of theory, especially in our education system, that is not intentional and practical,” Professor Ariho noted.

Ankole Anglican Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa, who doubles as the IEF president, said the conference aims at bringing both local and international community of Christians together to address issues affecting human kind.

“As religious leaders we need to address the whole of a human being, social, economic, emotional and psychological. So IEF brings us together irrespective of a religious denomination that we fellowship together and draw strategies faced by humankind beyond spiritual needs,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

The three-day conference organised in collaboration with Bishop Stuart University under the theme “Religion and Development” has attracted delegates from other countries including the United States of America (USA), South Sudan, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi.