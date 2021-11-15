We need to empower the girl-child more, says British High Commissioner

From Left to Right:  Sheenah Nakiyingi, Ms Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Comfort Kashemire and Priscillah Namutebi at the British High Commission offices in Kamwokya on Tuesday. COURTESY PHOTO

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • “Climate change is really an important topic because it does matter to young people,” Ms Airey said.

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Kate Airey, has recognised three teenage girls, who competed and won an essay writing competition on climate change, that was recently organised by the institution.

