We need to empower the girl-child more, says British High Commissioner

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Kate Airey, has recognised three teenage girls, who competed and won an essay writing competition on climate change, that was recently organised by the institution.

Comfort Kashemire (18), Sheenah Nakiyingi (17), and Priscilla Namutebi (15) were recognised last week at the British High Commission offices in Kamwokya, a Kampala City suburb.

The September competition was themed; if you were ambassador, how would you use your influence to increase climate change action?

“Climate change is really an important topic because it does matter to young people,” Ms Airey said.

She added: “The COP 26 (United Nations Climate Change) conference is taking place this year in the city of Glasgow, Scotland and it will be a turning point for humanity because if we don’t achieve what we want in terms of funding and cutting emissions, then, I am worried that we are doing damage to this planet.”

Climate change is a long-term shift in temperatures and weather patterns with the alteration being partly brought about by humans engaging in activities destroying the environment.

Ms Airey said the competition targeted the girl-child because it avails them equal chances in life.

“I believe in supporting women and girls whenever I can. It is my responsibility as a leader and woman to make sure that I am supporting others to give them opportunities and confidence to fulfil their respective potentials,” she said.

The girls say

Kashemire said the best experience was the networking aspect.

“I got the opportunity to talk to different people while serving in Ms Airey’s role and the most important lesson I learnt was the purpose of having connections in life. The same people you meet in your line of work can help you get other opportunities in life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nakiyingi said she enjoyed interacting with the British High Commissioner.

“I loved that she was very free and friendly during our interactions. I encourage other girls to embrace similar competitions because they show you that anything is possible in life,” she said.

Ms Namutebi said the experience has motivated her to work hard in life.

“I have been motivated to become a High Commissioner myself,” she said.

The girls also walked away with certificates for their participation.