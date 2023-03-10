We never banned political parties, says Makerere professor

Makerere University has come out to refute claims that the institution banned political affiliations in students' politics.

While speaking at the third [email protected] guild dialogue on Thursday, Prof Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of academics, said the University management cannot tamper with the provisions of the constitution.

"No authority including the council has ever banned political affiliations. What was done was halting because there are people who were using them to cause havoc which even led to the loss of one of the lives," he said, noting that once the ongoing engagements are concluded, they will come up with a clear plan on how to reinstate the political parties at the university.

Prof Kakumba applauded the 88th guild leadership for organising dialogues which he said shape leaders for the next generation.

"As the University management, our approach and what we are looking for is a vibrant intellectual community that deals with the culture of intellectual reasoning. Through these dialogues, we are nurturing corporate leaders of the next generation," he said.

The dialogue was organised under the theme; Political parties, a dissection of the significance of political parties in the evolution of University leadership.

Prof Kakumba also hinted at the 15 per cent tuition increment which is supposed to start this academic year, saying the management has agreed to support a resolution of the council to withhold it.

The 15 per cent tuition and functional fees increment for every new cohort was effective 2018/2019 academic year but it ignited a series of strikes. The management then decided to suspend its implementation for two years which elapse this academic year.

The dialogue which was moderated by Charles Odongtho, was graced by individuals including; Fred Mukasa Mbidde, David Lewis Rubongoya, Alice Alaso, Richard Todwong and Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

"When students join University, they should be allowed to express themselves and join the political parties they want. Let us free Uganda and Makerere will be free," National Unity Platform (NUP) General Secretary, Mr Rubongoya, said.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, said regardless of the accusations put against his party, he will never get ashamed or embarrassed supporting it.