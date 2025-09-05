We paid for jobs but were not recruited, say victims

With growing allegations of corruption, bribery, and exploitation in the recruitment processes of district service commissions (DSCs), some victims have bravely come out to explain how they lost both money and property while chasing government jobs. Mr Moses Ajuna, a resident of Karujubu Division in Masindi Municipality, said his wife applied for a position as an enrolled nurse, but was never considered despite paying a bribe.

“After my wife had been short-listed, one of the members of Masindi District Local Government Service Commission called to inform her of her shortlisting, but said it required her to pay Shs2 million if she wanted the job. As the head of the family, we mobilised Shs2 million and my wife borrowed from friends to secure what we thought would be a pensionable government job,” Mr Ajuna told the Monitor.

He said to their dismay, his wife’s name never appeared on the list of successful candidates despite paying the money. “When my wife called the officials who pocketed the money, he told her that many people had paid more than Shs2 million, but were told they stood a better chance in the future. We are not sure about that promise,” Mr Ajuna added.

Ms Veronica Abalo, another job applicant, said when Kapelebyong District Local Government placed an advert for jobs in the media in November 2024, she applied for one of the positions. In her quest for a placement as laboratory technician, her parents were approached by a one David Okinei, who allegedly claimed to be in touch with the district LC5 chairperson, Mr Francis Akorikin, who would help the applicant obtain the job at Shs7 million.

The money was reportedly paid in two instalments. In his testimony at the Grade One Magistrates Court of Amuria District presided over by Mr Isaac Nakako recently, Mr Okinei said he handed the two instalments to Mr Akorikin. “I also went ahead to arrange for a meeting between the job applicant [Veronica Abalo] and the LC5 chairman,” the suspect in the job fraud case said.

Mr Akorikin, when cross-examined in the same court early this year, said he met Ms Abalo as an elder and offered words of advice, but did not take money from her. Mr Okinei insisted that he gave the money he received from Ms Abalo and her family to the district chairperson. The matter is before the Amuria Magistrate’s Court.

Findings from a study conducted by the Inspectorate of Government (IG) in partnership with the Economic Policy Research Centre at Makerere University, which were released last month, revealed that more than 130,000 senior government workers bribed their way into office.

“The research findings is that the prevalence of corruption through job sale outflowed recruitment process, which means that in every 100 percent people, 35 of them are likely to have got their jobs through fraud and when you talk about the 35 percent, you are not talking about drivers or cleaners, but those contracts with big money,” Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya, said while releasing the report on August 20. Ms Kamya added that if more people report such cases, officials will be less likely to demand bribes.

Ms Rebecca Nalwanga, 27, an enrolled nurse, said she applied when Kiryandongo District advertised vacancies in several departments in March 2023. After being shortlisted, Ms Nalwanga said she was approached by a member of Kiryandongo DSC, who demanded Shs2 million to secure the job.

“I ran to a money lender and borrowed the Shs2 million, which I handed over to the official [name withheld]. I was assured of the job, but to my disappointment, my name was missing among the successful candidates even after I paid,” Ms Nalwanga recalled. She added:“The money lender took my plot of land in Kiryandongo Town Council after I failed to clear the debt. ..I later reported the matter to the Assistant RDC of Kiryandongo, Mr Samuel Mbabazi, who summoned the suspect and ordered him to refund the Shs2 million.

But by then, it was too late to reclaim my land.” Another victim, Mr Amos Businge from Budongo Sub-county in Masindi District, said when the district service commission advertised positions for primary school teachers, he applied, hoping to secure a better-paying government job. “After being shortlisted, someone who claimed to be from the DSC contacted me and demanded Shs500,000 to secure the job. At the time, I was earning between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000 from a private school, so I had no money,”he said.

Mr Businge said he borrowed Shs600,000 from a local money lender at an interest rate of 20 percent per month, with the hope of repaying it once he gets the government job. “I handed over the money to the man without even receiving a receipt. Unfortunately, my name was missing from the final list of successful candidates. I could not pay back the loan, and the debt kept growing,” he said. Mr Businge eventually sold his plot of land to pay off the debt, which had accumulated to Shs1 million.

Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Simon Peter Emwamu, Steven Wandera & Alex Ashaba



