We re-arrested MP Akamba over safety concerns – security

The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) has acknowledged re-arresting the Busiki County MP, Paul Akamba upon being granted bail by the court, citing safety concerns.

Mr Akamba filed an application of violation of his human rights against the attorney general (AG) reasoning that on June 14, 2024, with impunity he was abducted from the court premises.

In an affidavit of Major Paul Ajjala Mukungu filed by the Attorney General (AG) to defend the actions of the state agents, claimed that they were protecting the legislator from being harmed upon being granted bail as there was a plan of retaliation to discredit the government by causing havoc.

“I know that defence intelligence had credible information on the plan to harm the applicant upon his release for his alleged involvement in corruption and that there were plans by sections of the public to hold riots and March to Parliament in protest against corruption,” Maj Mukungu stated.

He added: “I commanded the intelligence that led the operation where Mr Paul Akamba was picked outside the court premises. He was taken to a secure place in Kireka.”

Police returns Busiki County MP Paul Akamba (in suit) to Kira Police Divisional Headquarters after conducting a search at his home on June 11. He is accused for conniving with Ms Cissy Namujju. Photo | Frank Buguma

Major Mukungu further stated that in the process of securing the legislator, the group of people surrounding him attempted to obstruct the operation thus applying a minimum force to secure him and he was informed of the reasons surrounding the army’s actions.

He further denied claims that the MP was tortured in the whole process until when he was returned safely to the Anti-Corruption Court.

In another affidavit, the officer in charge of the Kireka police detention facility, Mr Musa Walugembe, confirmed that the legislator being detained at the facility which he said is gazetted and well-guarded by a joint team of police, counter-terrorism, crime intelligence and field force unit.

A video grab showing MP Paul Akamba (in suit) being approached by armed plain cloth men at the Anti-Corruption Court premises as he left after being granted bail on June 14, 2024.

However, when the application came up for hearing on Friday at the Anti-Corruption Division presided over by Justice Lawrence Gidudu, through his lawyer, Mr Akamba asked for the deponents of the affidavits to be cross-examined.

However, Justice Gidudu ruled: “The court has to determine the matters for rejoinder and determine the deponents necessary for cross-examination. For now, the applicant has not yet filed a rejoinder, and reasons for cross-examination of witnesses need to be adduced.”