We’re bringing services closer to the needy, says Aga Khan V

His Highness the Aga Khan V has applauded the government for providing the Aga Khan University (AKU) with land at Nakawa, Kampala, saying investments at the site will help bring services closer to the needy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the university’s academic facilities and the commencement of the Aga Khan University Hospital in Kampala yesterday, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, said the decades-long partnership with government of Uganda has enabled AKU and Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to improve the quality of life for all Ugandans across sectors, including healthcare, education, banking, insurance, energy, hospitality, and manufacturing.

“I would like to begin by conveying my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency President Museveni for providing the university with an exceptional site for this campus, and for your steadfast vision and enduring support for this project. I also express my heartfelt appreciation for the enabling environment that the government of Uganda has created for the Aga Khan Development Network,” His Highness the Aga Khan said.

Transformational impact

“Our commitment to international standards of excellence will, I believe, bring transformational impact to Uganda and the region. Poor-quality health care costs as many lives as lack of access to care. Moreover, despite spending years in school, countless young people acquire only a fraction of the knowledge and skills they are meant to. Poor health and limited education rob individuals of their potential,” he added.

His Highness the Aga Khan emphasised the need to stop the search for better education and health services in other countries.

“At this campus, AKU will invest in developing the potential of Ugandans. My hope is that ambitious young people and skilled professionals will not need to leave their home country to study or practice at the highest level. And many Ugandans will not have to travel abroad to obtain advanced health care,” he said, pledging access for disadvantaged communities.

“Our pursuit of excellence will go hand-in-hand with a commitment to access for the disadvantaged… AKU already provides nearly $60 million annually in financial assistance to patients and students across its campuses. Here in Uganda, we will expand our assistance programmes to enable access to life-saving care and a life-changing education,” the Aga Khan said.

On research and innovation, His Highness the Aga Khan said excellence must be grounded in relevance, saying one of the significant aspects of AKU’s impact is tied to its research agenda that strives to address real, local challenges through knowledge creation and innovations that improve the quality of life.

The AKU President, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, was upbeat about the inauguration of AKU’s academic facilities and the commissioning of works for the forthcoming hospital, emphasising the importance of education and healthcare in national development.

He stated: “When this institution is built, it is my hope that it will bring to Uganda modern medicine in the best conditions, in intimate partnership with the public sector.”