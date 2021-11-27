We're considering adding Nsenene to our menu, says Uganda Airlines

A video grab of a man filmed hawking grasshoppers aboard Dubai-bound Uganda Airlines plane at Entebbe Intentional Airport on November 26, 2021 

By  Eve Muganga

Uganda Airlines Saturday said they are planning to add a Ugandan delicacy, Nsenene (grasshoppers), to their menu for regional and international flights on request.

