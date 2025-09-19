We're not going back to class, arts teachers insists

The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) has rejected the government's proposal to increase the salaries of arts teachers by 25 per cent.

According to Mr Filbert Baguma, the General Secretary of UNATU, the increment is too little to improve the welfare of arts teachers, who have been sidelined for years.

"We are not going back to class. After three years of waiting, you cannot tell us that 25% is enough when our counterparts received 300 per cent," Baguma said. "Why did the government raise science teachers' salaries when they knew there was no money? We cannot call off the industrial action for 25 per cent. Forget it."

The strike, which began on September 15, has paralyzed teaching in most public schools across the country. The government had pledged to enhance salaries for teachers of humanities with effect from July 2027, but UNATU is demanding a more substantial increase to bridge the pay gap between arts and science teachers.

Public Service Minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa had pleaded with the striking teachers to resume work, saying their salaries would be increased by 25 per cent with effect from the 2026/2027 Financial Year.

However, Baguma's response indicates that UNATU is unwilling to accept anything less than a significant pay increase to match the salaries of their science counterparts.

The pay disparity between arts and science teachers is significant. Currently, an arts teacher with a degree qualification earns a gross pay of Shs 1,078,162 monthly, while a science teacher with a similar qualification earns Shs 4 million. The government has committed to reducing the salary disparities, but UNATU wants immediate action.

Minister Muruli emphasized that the government is committed to reducing salary disparities between arts and science teachers, but noted that this has to be done within the country's fiscal limits.

"The government has been enhancing public servants' salaries in a phased manner, and teachers are among the best-paid public officers in Uganda," he said.



