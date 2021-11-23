Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) deputy Executive Director, Mr David Luyimbazi, during an interview at the KCCA offices in Kampala on November 12. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

|

We’re on course to transform Kampala, says Eng Luyimbazi

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Eng David Luyimbazi is the deputy executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).
  • In an interview, he explains to Daily Monitor’s Amos Ngwomoya City Hall’s plans to fix problems of garbage, traffic, bad air quality and illegal developments in order to transform Kampala into a beautiful, organised and livable city.

What is your strategy for the city and what have you achieved in the last one year so far?
We launched Kampala Capital City Authority’s five-year strategic plan for the period 2020/21- 2024/25 on September 29, 2020. This strategic plan is aligned to the National Development Plan III and [it] is the principal tool that guides city-wide interventions.

