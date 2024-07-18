We’re on mission to remove Museveni peacefully, says Bobi Wine

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine asked youth to join the struggle to remove the current government from power peacefully.

Bobi Wine, who was addressing NUP supporters at Nyakibale Playground in the opposition stronghold Rukungiri District said the mission to end what he termed as “bad governance” should not be seen as a one-party struggle.

“I want to remind you that we can change Uganda. There is nobody who will do it except yourselves. We have the power to do it and for us we shall show you the way and it is not only us but all other leaders i the opposition,” he said on Wednesday during the ongoing NUP countrywide mobilization tour.

Bobi Wine hailed Rukungiri District residents for backing opposition figure Dr Kiiza Besigye, challenging locals to continue voicing dissent while citing recent Gen Z led protests that have triggered changes in Kenya.

“Are you following what is happening in Kenya? We can also change the government. This mission is for all people…don't leave it to politicians only. We can all do it together,”

“You have a right to work with every politician despite their political parties as long as he or she speaks the truth. We have thieves in all parties, but the head of thieves is in the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and it is Museveni,” Bobi Wine claimed.

NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine gestures as he delivers his remarks at a rally in Rukungiri District on July 17, 2024. PHOTO/RONALD KABANZA

Bobi Wine had a successful procession through Rukungiri Town without disruption from security officials before he also held a talk show on Country Radio, promising Ugandans a government that is people centered.

“The change we want to bring is peaceful. We want to change leadership to ensure that people are the bosses and stop corruption. In Museveni's government, the corrupt are the ones promoted. To stop all that, we have to get rid of the corrupt government of Museveni,” he remarked.

He added: “They have denied us a venue in the town, but they have helped us to see bad roads in the outskirts of town. We have seen poverty in the communities, we have witnessed the problems of the people and when we get to the state house, we shall start on this poverty,” he said.

NUP’s tour will be in Ntungamo District on Thursday before proceeding to Isingiro District for a Friday rally.