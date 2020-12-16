We’re yet to lift ban on concerts, bars - Health Ministry

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

Uganda’s Ministry of Health (MoH) Wednesday afternoon dissociated itself from information making rounds in various media outlets regarding the state lifting the ban on concerts, an item directly under the “Arts and Culture” sector.

The message conveyed by the MOH contradicted an earlier announcement made by the Uganda National Cultural Centre [UNCC] through its chairman board of trustees, Mr Sam Okello.

“Our art and culture sector has now been opened to operate but with strict observance of the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Guidelines and SOPS,” reads a December 16, 2020 letter signed by Mr Okello- that aligned with relaxation of restrictions affecting the “Arts and Culture” sector.

He added: “Our Art and Culture sector took a longer time to open considering that our business or activities mainly involve having many people around which is risky.”

The UNCC was established in 1959 through the Uganda National Cultural Centre Act 1959 (and amended in 1965), mandated to preserve, promote, and popularize Uganda's art and culture.

The country, going into Wednesday afternoon was trying to deal with the fraught confusion stirred by seemingly conflicting messages of two separate government entities.

Bars stay closed

The Ministry of health also used its social media platforms restating, “As indicated by the Ministry of Health in a statement read on November 09, 2020; under entertainment, only cinemas were permitted to open on November 14, 2020.”

This was only meant to be possible provided, “persons maintain a 2-meter distance in all directions with adherence to all COVID-19 preventive measures.”

“All bars, night clubs and discotheques remain closed,” the initial Wednesday afternoon tweet from the Ministry concluded.

The Permanent Secretary [PS] to the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine is now rallying Ugandans.

“Please wear a mask and observe the guidelines.Covid-19 is real. Covid-19 kills,” Dr Atwine overly says during press engagements.

Promoters compensated

Daily Monitor learned on Wednesday that government has to a tune of Shs1.2 billion, compensated promoters whose events were halted in regards to Covid-19.

"I can confirm that this was received by the Ministry of Gender and sent to UNCC for issuance to promoters. UNCC is working with the Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Finance to see that the same support could be extended to other artists with similar situations and we await the outcome," Mr Okello wrote in the letter.

Roaring pandemic

The Ministry of Health [MoH] Tuesday said Uganda’s virus cases had been pushed to 28, 168 after 402 more people tested positive with the virus.

Recent weeks have seen Uganda record-high new overnight case tallies with the MoH announcing the country’s highest overnight case tally at 1,199 on December 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, December 15 also saw Uganda reach 225 Covid-19 related fatalities as the United Nations [UN] boss Antonio Guterres called on countries not to loosen the grip on the fight against the fast-spreading contagion.

Uganda accounts for over 10, 005 of the 47, 443, 294 recoveries that have been reported world-over.

Over 686, 847 human samples have been tested in Uganda for a virus that has gone on to bruise the globe, killing over 1.6 Million people.

Global anti-Coronavirus efforts got a hope-resumption following the approval of separate vaccines advanced by US and Germany Pharmaceutical giants - Moderna, AstraZeneca andPfizer.

