We sell stolen electricity items to steel mills, say suspects

Suspects arrested for allegedly vandalising Bujagali-Kawanda electricity transmission line have told detectives that they sell stolen items to steel mills for monetary gain.

Three suspects accused of vandalising the transmission line pylons, leading to their collapse and throwing several parts of Kampala metropolitan into a blackout, were arrested with the aid of a police sniffer dog that tracked them for three kilometres on Friday last week.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the suspects told them that the stolen items are sold to the steel mills which smelt them and make products.

“They don’t work alone. They are helping us to lead us to their accomplices. We are also following up on where the vandalised electricity items end up,” Mr Onyango said on Sunday.

Last Thursday, criminals vandalised high voltage power lines in Nama Sub-county, Mukono District.

This led to suspicion among electricity and security agencies that the crime could be acts of sabotage.

Mr Onyango said the information the three suspects shared with them, if true, could lead to a bust of a major crime ring.

Billions lost in vandalism

Uganda loses more than Shs200b in power due to vandalism of infrastructure and other similar challenges annually.

Steel used on pylons is one of the best and it is in high demand in the country and neighbouring countries.

Last week, the Minister of Energy, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said the vice is now being handled by the National Security Council, which will take a decision on how to deal with the vandals.

Recently, power stakeholders met with security agencies to forge a way of cracking down the criminals.

Days after the meeting, security personnel raided several spots in Kampala City where used steel products are sold. They recovered tonnes of items owned by utility companies.

More than 20 suspects were arrested and are yet to be produced in court. The Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2022, has one of the toughest penalties such as 20 years’ imprisonment and fines that are as high as Shs300m.

The UETCL executive director, Mr Michael Tumwine, last week said their future plan is to deploy technology that will help them get instant alerts when the lines are being tampered with so as to protect the infrastructure.