We shall not front a presidential candidate - JEEMA

With only five days to presidential nominations, the Justice Forum (JEEMA) has announced they will not front a presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections, citing a shift in focus to local council and parliamentary elections.

Addressing journalists on September 17 at JEEMA headquarters in Mengo, Dr Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko, JEEMA spokesperson, said the decision not to front a presidential candidate comes after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that recently resolved the party will focus on local council and parliamentary elections.

Mr Nsereko noted that JEEMA will instead rally behind and support a vibrant opposition candidate, excluding Mr Museveni, after deeply studying their manifestos to ensure alignment with JEEMA's pressing agenda on reforms in national fiscal budget priorities, realignment of national moral character, and policies on unemployment, among other concerns.

"We are planning to subject the opposition candidate's manifestos to thorough scrutiny, aiming for areas that align with our positions on various key issues like reforms in environmental protection, cybersecurity, defense, and security reforms, strategies for servicing national foreign debt with limited infringement on key priority sectors, and so forth," she said.

He added, "We shall support the ideal candidate unconditionally by guiding our supporters across the country and other Ugandans on why they should vote for such a candidate. Where possible and necessary, we shall extend both human and logistical support."

JEEMA is well-prepared for the 2026 general elections, with dominance in Northern Uganda, specifically the Acholi and Lango subregions, and the Western, Eastern, and Central regions. They have registered over 50 MP aspirants across Uganda, calling upon more willing partisans to register and contest with JEEMA.

Since its founding, JEEMA has fronted a presidential candidate twice, in the 1996 and 2001 elections, both times with Mr Muhammad Kibirige Mayanja. Despite Bugiri MP Asuman Basalirwa taking over as party president, JEEMA remains hesitant to contest for the presidency.

EC nominations fever

According to Mr Julius Mucunguzi, Electoral Commission (EC) spokesperson, presidential nominations will be held on September 23 and 24, after receiving and verifying at least 9,800 signatures of all presidential aspirants. President Museveni is expected to be nominated on September 23, while the opposition remains silent on their nomination plans.

"We are currently receiving forms from those expressing interest to contest for Uganda's presidency; all aspirants are asked to carefully study the guidelines and ensure their forms are filled and completed properly and accurately," he advised.



