We shall oust Museveni without anyone knowing - Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, has declared that his party will oust President Yoweri Museveni without anyone knowing.

"We built this headquarters without anyone knowing, we reached here without anyone knowing, opened it without anyone knowing, we shall oust Museveni without anyone knowing," Kyagulanyi said during the opening of the party's Western Region offices in Mbarara City.

Kyagulanyi asked Ugandans to imagine what his party could achieve if put into power, citing the party's recent accomplishments.

"We did this little achievement with our little, we know that we are doing this as a sample... Imagine once you put us into power," he said. He added that God is using the young generation to change and unite Uganda, promising swift development once he is voted into power.

"God is using us to change Uganda and it will happen, he will use us to unite Uganda... through development that someone can work from Kampala yet they sleep in Mbarara, that is through development of railway line," Kyagulanyi said. He emphasised that his party's goal is to bring about transformation and development to the country.

The Ankole Regional Coordinator for NUP, Bright Muhumuza, disputed the public perception that Ankole people are better off with current government services.

"Even here in Ankole, we are badly off... it's not true that Ankole people are better off, those are lies, it's time Ankole people united for better days," Muhumuza said. He urged the people of Ankole to join hands with NUP to bring about change.

Mbarara City Aspirant MP Peter Mpaka believes it's time to fight for change and lead Uganda to greater days ahead.

"In East Africa and the whole of Africa, NUP is the best party... it's now time to fight for change, there is light at the end of the tunnel," Mpaka said, expressing gratitude to the party leadership for considering the western region.

Kyagulanyi's message was clear: NUP is determined to bring about change and development to Uganda, and the party is confident that it can achieve this goal.



