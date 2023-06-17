We should not condemn our security forces – Archbishop Kaziimba

Church of Uganda Archbishop, Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, has condemned the Friday night raid on Lhubiriha Secondary School, Mpondwe, Kasese District in western Uganda where 37 students were killed and several others abducted.

The assailants, suspected to be Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, also killed the school guard and three other community members, according to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Several of the victims were burnt to death in the dormitory.

Speaking during his pastoral visit at Emmanuel Kabwohe Church of Uganda in Sheema District, the prelate on Saturday said the attack that left innocent souls dead was sad news.

"You heard what happened in Kasese, where the rebels attacked at night and killed the children. I have heard that the number of victims has gone up. Killing the children! It is so sad to attack innocent souls. We condemn that, and we pray that the Lord will help the security, the parents of the children to heal. It is hard, but it is sad news for the country," said Kaziimba.

Some of the relatives of the deceased students at Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District where 41 people were killed by suspected rebels who attacked the school on June 16, 2023. PHOTO/ COURTESY

Calling upon the country to pray for the parents of the victims, Dr Kaziimba asked Ugandans to always pray for members of the security forces and offer them necessary support in their constitutional duty to protect Uganda.

"That’s why I always encourage us to pray for our men and women in uniform. Recently, we lost some in Somalia. So, we should pray for them. We should not remember them when there is something wrong and condemn them. We should support them, for they are on our side," he asked.