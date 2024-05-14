We take responsibility for census glitches, says Ubos

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) has admitted there have been glitches in the census exercise for which they take responsibility.

The glitches range from faulty gadgets, delayed allowances, poor training of the enumerators, lack of access to the Ubos system, and delayed deployment of enumerators.

Mr Albert Byamugisha, the Ubos board chairperson, while addressing the media yesterday at the weekly police briefing in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, said they are working to ensure that they come up with solutions to the challenges for the smooth flow of the exercise.

“Yes, we take responsibility for any challenges during this census exercise,” said Mr Byamugisha.

“We are the people managing the system so if any challenges arise, we take charge and find solutions,” he added.

He said one of the challenges had to do with the faulty gadgets, which has since been rectified.

“The other one was the issue of enumerators whose names weren’t appearing in the system. This too is being resolved, the issue of training and allowances is also being resolved and more than 100 districts have received their allowances,” he added.

The 2024 National Housing and Population Census (NHPC), according to Ubos, runs from May 10 to May 19 during which data on social demographic characteristics and various social factors is being collected for planning purposes.

The Senior Public Relations Officer at the Bureau, Mr Didacus Okoth, blamed the local governments for the delay in remitting training allowances to the enumerators.

“The delay is coming from the local governments who delayed submitting the names of the enumerators to the Ubos recruitment portal. We pay based on the names we have received, if they are submitted, they will be paid,” Mr Okoth said during the same media briefing.

Status

Four days into the census exercise, Ubos said they have covered 30 percent of the households.

“We have seen progress, experienced challenges, and found solutions in the four days of the exercise. We are sure that in the remaining six days, we shall have completed the exercise,” Mr Byamugisha said.

He also ruled out the possibility of extending the census period except for Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono and areas with boundary disputes.

“There will be no extension of census, unless for areas that started late and places with boundary issues. So if your area starts the census exercise late, count 10 days from the commencement of the exercise,” he added.