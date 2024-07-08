We’ve no cash to build with steel, developers tell govt

Developers in Fort Portal City are urging the government to lift the ban on the use of steel-timber composite (STC) in construction, which has stalled many residential and commercial projects for about two years. The ban was imposed by the government due to safety concerns.

The government prohibited the STC building method two years ago, citing safety issues. In this method, timber and concrete are used together to lay slabs, unlike conventional methods that use concrete and steel.

On September 19, 2022, the Works Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, in a statutory instrument gazetted on September 23, stated that the STC method was unsafe and banned its use in any building operation.

A mini survey by this publication revealed that several commercial buildings in Fort Portal City remain incomplete due to the ban. Some buildings with completed ground floors are occupied, despite the prohibition.

Mr James Asiimwe, a developer, expressed disappointment over the ban, questioning its rationale since many buildings constructed using the STC method years ago are still standing.

He highlighted the high costs of building materials like cement and steel, noting that STC was a more affordable alternative.

“We hear that the government banned this method, but we don’t have the money. The method they are telling us to use is expensive,” Mr Asiimwe said at the weekend. He also questioned whether existing buildings using this method would be demolished.

Another developer, Mr Felix Tatina, had to halt construction after being notified by Fort Portal City authorities that his construction method was banned.

“It’s not fair to us. This construction method has been around for years, and the buildings are strong and standing,” he said. He hopes the ban will be lifted so he can resume his project.

The Fort Portal City Senior Physical Planner, Mr Samuel Musana, confirmed that many structures in the city were being constructed using the banned method.

He stated that the city authority instructed developers to halt construction until the ban was lifted. According to him, most affected buildings were incomplete when the ban was enacted, and the city has not approved any new buildings using the STC method since then.

Mr Musana emphasised that developers need to wait for a resolution from the National Building Review Board. He warned that ongoing construction using the banned method would not be tolerated.

Some residents in Fort Portal City believe the authorities should ensure that buildings constructed using the STC method are vacated to prevent potential collapses. Mr Mujuni pointed out that tenants might be unaware of the risks, mentioning a building along the Fort Portal-Bundibugyo Road with more than two floors, which continues construction despite the ban.