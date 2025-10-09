We were kidnapped, detained illegally - Besigye tells court

Opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye yesterday delivered an emotional address before the High Court in Kampala, detailing what he described as his illegal abduction and detention by state agents and questioning the court’s impartiality in handling his treason case. Dr Besigye, together with his co-accused, Mr Obeid Lutale and Capt Denis Oola, appeared before Justice Emmanuel Baguma of the Criminal Division amid chants from supporters who filled the courtroom gallery.

The hearing began at 11:24am when Justice Baguma entered and called the case. Senior counsel Martha Karua led the defence team alongside lawyers Ernest Kalibbala, Fredrick Mpanga, Eron Kiiza, Elias Lukwago, and Simon Nsubuga, representing Capt Oola. Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka reminded the court that during the previous session, Dr Besigye had sought permission to address the bench in writing, which he did on October 3.

Justice Baguma confirmed receipt of the letter and allowed him to speak. Dr Besigye recounted what he called an abduction from Nairobi, Kenya, in November last year.

“We were kidnapped, brought back to Uganda, and detained in a military facility for four days — yet we are not soldiers,” he said. He argued that their arraignment before the General Court Martial, which the Constitutional Court had declared unconstitutional, was “a blatant illegality.” “We were remanded to Luzira Prison, where we still remain. Even after the Supreme Court declared our detention illegal, we were never released,” he said. Dr Besigye also accused the court of bias in handling their bail application.

“Your ruling, my Lord, stunned us,” he told Justice Baguma. “You said the court was unaware of our predicament, yet all documents were before you. That ruling showed either incompetence or bias,” he added. He revealed that he and Lutale had filed a complaint against Justice Baguma with the Judicial Service Commission, questioning whether it was prudent for him to continue handling their case. Ms Karua argued that justice “must not only be done but be seen to be done” . Justice Baguma said he would deliver his ruling on October 15.



