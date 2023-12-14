We will work with the willing - Alupo

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, has reiterated the government’s position to not bow to international pressure, saying the country will work with those who respect Uganda’s sovereignty.

“As an independent country with a responsible government, Uganda will not accept to be lectured on our internal affairs,” Ms Alupo said

She made the remarks in a speech delivered on her behalf by the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Nakadama, at a symposium organised by the Sino-Uganda Research Centre (SURC), an independent think tank dedicated to analyse Uganda’s foreign policy and diplomacy, with a focus on China-Uganda Relations.

At the event, Ms Alupo applauded the Chinese government for the continued cooperation based on mutual respect.

“At the centre of China-Uganda relations is mutual respect and win cooperation…the government of Uganda appreciates this and will continue to offer a conducive environment for Chinese investors willing to work with us,” she said.

Ms Alupo added: “Some countries are busy stampeding us to the extent that some are making derogatory statements about our development plans simply because our paths appear different from theirs.”

Sanctions

Her remarks come days after the United States issued fresh travel restrictions against top officials in government, including the Commissioner of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, who are deemed to be undermining the democratic process in Uganda.

Sanctions and scrutiny over Kampala by the West peaked early this year following the coming into force of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 in May. Since then, the US has issued travel advisories and advised its businesses to exercise caution before making investments, while the World Bank announced a halt to approval of new funding for key projects.

But Uganda has remained unbowed.

“Do not be intimidated by all those fellows. If there is someone who doesn’t want to respect our sovereignty, we pray for them, they can go. We have the capacity, we do not lack anything, the economy is growing so we shall be able to sustain ourselves,” President Museveni said on Saturday.

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Zhang Lizhong, said the two countries have had about six decades of smooth ties because of non- interference and respect.

“Promoting the common values of humanity is not about canonising the values of any particular country but about seeking common ground while reserving difference… and fully respecting the diversity of civilisations and the right to all countries to independently choose their social systems and development paths,” Mr Zhang said.

China has in recent years became a major partner in development of Uganda’s key sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing and energy.

Mr Ssemanda Alawi, the executive director at Sino-Uganda Research Centre, tasked the government to implement research informed policies.