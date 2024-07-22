We won’t allow March to Parliament, police say

Police have vowed to block a youth led March to Parliament in protest against alleged rampant corruption in Uganda.

Organizers of the Tuesday march say they intend to hold an inclusive peaceful protest in Uganda’s capital.

But police maintain that intelligence clues suggest there are other persons with hidden motives intending to protest.

“Following a thorough security assessment regarding the feasibility of a political procession, we advised the organizers and urged them to heed to our counsel,” police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

He added: “As Uganda Police Force, we reiterate our position that we shall not tolerate disorderly conduct. And that is the position of the Uganda police force.”

Rusoke emphasized that the right to a peaceful demonstration is not absolute “and therefore has limitations.”

“So, our disagreement is along those lines. Because everybody watching us here needs to appreciate that the exercise of your right to assemble does not take away our responsibilities. It does not put our responsibility as police in abeyance,” Rusoke said.





He added: “Because we understand those rights, we know them, we cherish them, but we have failed to have a common ground under which those rights can easily be exercised. There is a lot of belligerence in the promoters of these activities, something we are not willing to accommodate. So, I think that is the position.”

On Saturday, veteran President Museveni, in a televised address warned the youth against the protest saying they are “playing with fire.”

His remarks followed a meeting between police and the organizers of the protest. Police previously asked the youth to seek alternative means to express their grievances, a move organisers seeking to emulate Kenyan Gen Zs have refused to heed to.