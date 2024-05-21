We won’t pay enumerators for extra  days – Ubos

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), has said it will not pay extra money to the enumerators for the six-day extension of the National Census.

The Deputy Executive Director of Ubos, Mr Godfrey Nabongo, made the revelation on May 20 while addressing journalists in Kampala.

Ubos on May 19 announced that they had extended the census exercise to enable the enumerators who faced log-in challenges to complete the exercise.

“The contract of the enumerator set for them the number of days that they were supposed to do the job and finish it. But we are now telling them to complete what they could not complete in the 10 days. We are not paying days, we are paying money for a job to be done and completed within the 10 days. So if you have not completed the job within the 10 days, we are saying use the opportunity of the extra days to complete the job, so it is not that we are going to pay you more money,” Mr Nabongo said.

Mr Nabongo rallied all local governments to use these extra days to complete the census exercise.

The enumerators were being paid a daily allowance of Shs50,000, bringing the total to Shs500,000 for 10 days.

Enumerators speak out

Ms Mercy Namyalo, an enumerator in Kawempe Division, Kampala, said:“The challenges that caused the delays in the census exercise were not our fault, So, Ubos is not being fair.”

Mr Michael Agaba, an enumerator in Kitintale in Nakawa Division, Kampala, however said this is an opportunity for them to complete the exercise.

“Some people in my area had not been counted, so this is an opportunity for them to be enumerated,” he said.

The 2024 National Housing and Population Census was to run from May 10 to May 19, according to Ubos.