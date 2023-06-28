We won’t renew  power firm licence, govt says

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development says it will not renew the power distribution licence of Pader-Abim Multi-Purpose Electric Cooperative Society Limited (PACMECS) once it expires this Friday.

In a May 31 letter, Ms Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry, approved Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority’s (ERA) decision over PACMECS’ licence.

A day earlier, ERA had written to the ministry saying it will not renew PACMECS’ licence.

“This letter is to convey to you our concurrence not to renew the PACMECS licence given their poor performance and the need to consolidate the distribution network as guided by Cabinet. We also wish to inform you that on October 3, 2022, Cabinet decided to consolidate the distribution network to enhance the efficiency of the distribution segment of electricity supply,’’ Ms Bateebe wrote.

In an April 20 letter, Mr John Julius Wandera, the acting chief executive officer of ERA, told Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) it to take over PACMECS’ mandate as a supplier.

“ERA considers UEDCL as a supplier of last resort to take over the operations of distribution and sale of electricity in the northern service territory by July 1, in line with the Supplier of Last Resort Guidelines, 2020,” Mr Wandera wrote.

ERA also asked UEDCL to undertake due diligence on the territory before June 30 to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of electricity supply in the Northern Service Territory following the expiry of PACMECS’ licence.

“Confirm to ERA your ability to distribute and supply electricity to existing customers in the area, submit a licence and tariff application for approval by ERA as part of the UEDCL annual service territory tariff review for the period 2023/2024,” part of the letter read.

It also asked UEDCL to initiate negotiations with the Rural Electrification Programme (REP) to ease the execution of the operation and maintenance agreement concerning the territory and initiate negotiation with Uganda Electricity Transmission Company (UETCL) for the power sales agreement concerning the area.

On January 1, 2011, ERA licenced PACMECS to distribute and sell electricity in the Northern Service Territory (Pader, Agago, Abim, Omoro, Lamwo, Otuke, Kitgum, Kotido, Kaabong and Karenga districts) for 10 years.

Following the expiry of the licence in December 2020, ERA has over time granted short-term renewals, with the current licence set to expire on June 30.

A fortnight ago, UEDCL technical team led by its Managing Director, Mr Paul Mwesigwa, joined ERA and the Energy Ministry in the scheduled stakeholder engagement in the PACMECS concession area in Pader.

“We were introduced to security, district, and other key stakeholders in the area and UEDCL embarked on conducting its due diligence of the distribution network under the PACMECS concession,” UEDCL spokesman Jonan Kiiza said on Monday.

“We identified, among many leaning poles, broken pole structures, vandalized stay wires, villages in darkness due to spoilt transformers, looping on the network, and offline vending mechanisms, among others,” Mr Kiiza said.

According to him, the challenges that lie ahead of UEDCL include revamping the network, restoring supply in many parts- of the service districts and connecting new customers.

“We take note that some of the parts of the network are insecure, we are already in touch with the security heads in these areas to work out with us a modality of how our operations shall flow without endangering the life of our staff.”

Repeated attempts to seek comments from PACMECS management over the matter were futile by press time as repeated calls made to them were not answered.

However, in a June 7 letter, PACMECS through its lawyer Ladwar, Oneka & Co. Advocates protested the ministry’s move to terminate its contract.

“We think that the decision of intention to terminate the agreement is in bad faith and our client desires to contest it, the said agreement is still running till October 2024. There are pending liabilities between the society, you, and other creditors and debtors,” the letter reads in part.

Adding: “Your decision, if implemented means you take away the supply of power from the consumer and force the consumer to receive power from assets that they developed over time in the knowledge that it is their business! What about the employees with whom there are running contracts?”

According to PACMECS, “The society shall take appropriate measures immediately to demand payment, including disconnection. This will affect the 10 districts of Pader, Agago, Abim, Omoro, Lamwo, and part of Lira, part of Kitgum, Kotido, Kaabong and Karenga.”

But Mr Kiiza says UEDCL will absorb into its system PACMECS’ staff and will resolve the issue of unpaid bills.

“UEDCL will allow all PACMECS staff to undergo interviews and absorb them, UEDCL operations are digital, from network operations to customer service, we intend to convert immediately all customers who can’t vend “smart” via mobile money and other digital financial platforms,” added Mr Kiiza.

Report

ERA’s draft Corporate Governance Review report of PACMECS dated May 30, cited mismanagement and loopholes at the company.

For instance, the Board of Directors of PACMECS failed to declare a conflict of interest and improper segregation of duties between the board and senior management, resulting in flawed operations and poor service delivery between 2019 and 2022.

Locals say

Robert Okidi, a businessman at Kalongo Town Council, Agago District, says the intermittent supply of electricity in the area under PACMECS has for long frustrated economic progress.

“We recently shut down our maize milling plant due to blackouts that caused our system to blow up, I think the exit of PACMECS brings hope now that government will manage it itself,” Mr Okidi says.