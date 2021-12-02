We won’t support UPDF operations in DRC – UN

MONUSCO public relations officer Mathias Gillman

By  Andrew Bagala

The UN Stabilisation Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO) will not support the joint Uganda-DR Congo operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.
MONUSCO public relations officer Mathias Gillman said their mandate limits them from supporting the coalition force in eastern DR Congo.

