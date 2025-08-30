Weak data systems hindering infectious diseases fight - experts

Uganda's battle against infectious diseases is being hindered by weak data systems and sustainability challenges, health experts have warned.

Despite efforts to strengthen emergency response centres, the country's ability to detect and respond swiftly to outbreaks remains crippled.

During the mid-term review of the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) project, evaluators revealed that while laboratories have been renovated and some Regional Emergency Operation Centers (REOCs) established, weak data systems at district and regional levels continue to undermine outbreak tracking, timely reporting, and long-term planning.

Dr. Alex Riolexus, Director of the Uganda National Institute of Public Health, highlighted that reporting inconsistencies remain one of the critical gaps that limit immediate detection and reporting at regional and district levels outbreak surveillance.

"We need to identify where the data gaps are. Once known, practical innovations can follow whether through apps, prototypes, or system changes to improve how we detect diseases, report them, and analyze information," he explained.

Dr. Riolexus emphasized that addressing structural weaknesses and strengthening local expertise ensures that the project's gains are fully integrated into Uganda's health system and are essential for long-term success.

"If we cannot show tangible impacts and create systems that continue after the project, the work risks being temporary. Sustainability means Ugandans can continue to protect their own communities from disease long after our support ends," he added.

Mr. Jung SangHoo, Senior Advisor and Health Program Specialist at KOFIH Uganda, said one of the most pressing difficulties is demonstrating measurable outcomes.

"We must show tangible impacts and deliverables, not only for Uganda but also to Korean taxpayers who fund this work. Reliable data and statistics are crucial. Without them, it becomes difficult to track results or plan future projects," he said.

Mr. Dohoon Kim, Country Director of KOFIH Uganda, noted that while Uganda has experience in outbreak response, keeping operations running independently remains a challenge.

"Uganda has a lot of experience responding to outbreaks, but sustaining operations has always been difficult. Korea is supporting not only with operations but also with sophisticated techniques. At the same time, we are learning from Uganda as we work together day by day," he said.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, Director of Public Health at the Ministry, highlighted the practical role of KOFIH support in Uganda's infectious disease control.

"Uganda has received support from KOFIH through projects targeting infectious disease control, vaccination programs, Mpox, and preventive health initiatives. Over the years, this funding has helped us implement key programs and strengthen operational capacity," he said.

Dr. Kyabayinze stressed that funding alone cannot safeguard communities unless Uganda develops systems that outlive external projects for sustainable operations and practical solutions that can be integrated across the country.

"Outbreaks do not respect borders. If Uganda fails to detect and contain an outbreak early, it puts neighboring countries at risk. This is why international collaboration is indispensable, but at the same time, Uganda must invest in its own data and surveillance backbone if we are to protect both our citizens and the region," he added.



