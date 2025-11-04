Wealth must be created by you - Museveni tells Soroti residents

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged Ugandans to embrace government development programs and take personal responsibility for creating wealth in their homes, saying that national prosperity depends on citizens’ productivity rather than government jobs.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Soroti City on November 3, President Museveni reminded residents that while the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government continues to deliver infrastructure, peace, and social services, household wealth creation must be driven by the people themselves.

“Development is brought by the government, but wealth must be created by you in your homes,” Museveni said.

“Our manifesto outlines activities that can help people transition from poverty, planting coffee, fruits, food crops, pasture, poultry, piggery, or fish farming, depending on the land you have. Programs like NAADS, PDM, and Emyooga are here to support you, and I urge you to take advantage of them.”

The President emphasized that Uganda’s economy can only grow sustainably when citizens engage in income-generating activities.

“NRM always wants politics of knowledge, not politics of propaganda,” he said.

“Some try to give you the impression that jobs come from government, but there are only 480,000 government jobs, how can they serve 50 million people?”

Museveni said the government remains focused on creating an enabling environment for economic growth through infrastructure development, education, and health services.

“In Soroti, we have repaired key roads, extended electricity to all Sub-County headquarters, and increased access to safe water to 73 percent in rural areas,” he said.

On the health front, he cited the ongoing upgrading of Tirinya Health Centre IV into a general hospital and Kamuda HCIII into HCIV, as well as improvements at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, which now has an ICU, X-ray, ultrasound, and oxygen plant.

The President also addressed the long-standing issue of cattle restocking in Teso, Acholi, and Lango sub-regions, promising that affected households will each receive five cows to rebuild their livelihoods.

“These areas were disturbed by insurgency and cattle rustling, and after the war, we started restocking,” Museveni said. “We had given Shs159 billion, but I did not see the change on the ground. I therefore proposed giving each household five cows. I brought the idea to the leaders, sent them to discuss it with you, and I was told you accepted it. We have therefore adopted the idea, it is very expensive, but we shall do it.”

He reiterated that Uganda’s transformation will come from disciplined leadership and hard work.

“We do not believe in politics of sectarianism, tribe, or religion. We love Uganda, and our goal is to build wealth and dignity for every household,” he said.

Local leaders, including Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Soroti NRM officials, praised the President for maintaining peace and spearheading development in the region.

Ms Among, who also serves as the NRM Second National Vice Chairperson, commended Museveni for granting Soroti city status and improving infrastructure across the region.

Mr Calvin Echodu, NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, thanked the President for the prevailing peace and pledged Soroti’s continued support for his re-election.

“Business is now booming, and the city is ready for further development, including a first-class golf club,” he said.

Mr Enomu John, NRM Chairperson for Soroti City, and Mr Herbert Edmund Ariko, NRM Chairperson for Soroti District, both pledged overwhelming support for the President, citing the establishment of skilling hubs, Soroti University, and other development projects as proof of NRM’s impact.