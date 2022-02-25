Weatherman asks farmers to storm the garden

Officials in the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) have advised farmers and other agricultural practitioners to take advantage of the expected good rains to optimise food and crop production.

Speaking at the release of the March to May seasonal rainfall outlook over Uganda, the State Minister of Water, who also doubles as the Woman Member of Parliament for Kalungu, Ms Aisha Sekindi, said there is an increased likelihood of near normal to above normal rainfall over several parts of the country.

She said: “Overall, near normal to above normal rainfall is predicted over most parts of the country with a high probability of occurrence over some parts of North Eastern Uganda. The areas that are expected to experience more enhanced rainfall include southwestern Uganda, eastern and Karamoja regions.”

Usually, March to May constitutes the first major rainfall season in Uganda.

Ms Sekindi advised farmers to practise water harvesting for micro-irrigation for use during the dry spell.

She added that farmers should stock veterinary drugs against waterborne diseases such as worms across all pastoral communities and smallholder farm levels.

“Finalise land preparation and plant early in order to optimise all the available water, use appropriate soil management practices and technology to control soil erosion and nutrient loss,” Ms Sekindi said.

The country has been experiencing intermittent rains for the last two weeks and according to Dr Bob Alex Ogwang, the executive director of UNMA, these were a result of convergence of the Congo air mass and the Indian Moonsoon winds over Uganda. These rains will not be sustained and will subside soon.

The onset of seasonal rains is expected around late February to early March in several parts of the southern sector that include the southwestern, western and the Lake Victoria basin. The onset is expected to progressively extend to northern parts of the country around mid-March to early April.

He said: “Although there are high chances that the rainfall performance over several places in the country is expected to be near normal, the implication of this is that the areas will receive rainfall within average range of their long term mean and rainfall is expected to adequately support the normal socio-economic activities.”

The rainfall season will also have effects on the disaster management sector as landslides, water level rise, floods and water logging are among the anticipated impacts.

Dr Ogwang said: “Floods are expected to occur in low lying areas and flash floods in urban areas like Kampala. Landslides are expected in highland areas of Rwenzori, Kigezi and Elgon. These areas should undertake integrated flood management, flood preparedness and mitigation strategies.”