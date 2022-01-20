Weatherman: Don’t rush to the farm yet

The Uganda National Metrological Authority (UNMA) has cautioned farmers against rushing to plant crops basing on the current rains experienced across the country.

Farmers have been mounting pressure on metrological officials to clear them to plant crops following the onset of heavy rain this month.

Some farmers have started purchasing planting materials and preparing their land for planting.

However, a statement signed by the acting UNMA’s executive director, Mr David Elweru, yesterday states that the current rainfall is expected to gradually reduce over most parts of the country in about a week and later on dry conditions are expected to resume until the end of February.

“The period of December, January and February is generally characterised by sun, dry and hazy conditions over most parts of the country. However, there are some occasional rains that normally occur during this season and are usually referred to as off seasonal rains, ”Mr Elweru said.

He added: “The off season rains have been experienced over most parts of the country since January 14 after the dry conditions associated with the recent high temperatures.”

Mr Elweru said the current rains have been attributed to the strengthening of Southern Pressure Systems (rain bearing systems) whose orientation shifted the rainfall belt over the country.