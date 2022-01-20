Weatherman: Don’t rush to the farm yet

Former Finance minister Gerald Ssendaula at his mixed farm. PHOTO/MICHAEL J SSALI

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Experts say the current rainfall is expected to gradually reduce over most parts of the country in about a week and later on dry conditions are expected to resume. 

The Uganda National Metrological Authority (UNMA) has cautioned farmers against rushing to plant crops basing on the current rains experienced across the country.
Farmers have been mounting pressure on metrological officials to clear them to plant crops following the onset of heavy rain this month.
Some farmers have started purchasing planting materials and preparing their land for planting.
However, a statement signed by the acting UNMA’s executive director, Mr David Elweru, yesterday states that the current rainfall is expected to gradually reduce over most parts of the country in about a week and later on dry conditions are expected to resume until the end of February.

