Weatherman predicts average rain in May

May will have average rain characterised with cool temperatures, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), has said.

In its monthly weather update dated May 3, UNMA has also predicted that there will be heavy rain towards the end of the month.

They also predicted the temperatures to be between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country and 20 and 24 degrees Celsius for the north and eastern parts of the country.

“The rainfall distribution during the month of May indicates that the first 10 (1 –10) days of May will be characterised by normal (average) rainfall in most parts of the country apart from some areas of eastern and central where the above normal (enhanced) rainfall is expected,” the weatherman revealed.

Adding: “Dry spells are, however, expected to prevail during the second 10 (11th to 20th) days of May in most parts of central and south western Uganda while moderate rainfall is expected in other parts of the country”.

The weatherman also indicated that some parts of the country will receive heavy or moderate rainfall as the rest of the country continues with the dry spell.

“The last 10 days (21st to 31st) days of May will be characterised by enhanced (above average) rainfall in most parts of northern, north eastern and eastern Uganda.”

Strong winds and floods

The weatherman warned about strong winds that might bring down some crops and rooftops.

To that effect, UNMA has urged local authorities to take charge of drainage systems around the city.

“Local authorities, especially in urban centres, should further work on drainage systems in order to avoid the expected high chances of floods,” the report stated.

There are several flood prone areas in Kampala that have been previously affected and paralysed transport in the city, Bwaise is a common area, Queen’s Way, Kabuusu junction, Jinja Road roundabout and Kyambogo-Banda,, among others. Motorists are advised to avoid such areas on rainy days,” the statement further indicated.

People have been encouraged to harvest water during the rainy periods in preparation of the dry season.

Sensitisation drive

The ministries of Health and Local Government are being urged to be on the lookout for water borne diseases, cholera, bilharzia and malaria that will rise due to flash floods .