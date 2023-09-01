Weatherman warns of heavy rain in next four months

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has warned that the country will experience heavy rain in the next four months.

Speaking yesterday at the third national climate outlook forum for the months of September, October, November and December (SOND) in Entebbe, Wakiso District, Mr Deus Bamanya, the director for applied meteorology data and climate services at UNMA, declared 2023 an El Niño year.

This means the public should expect enhanced rainfall that is above normal.

“2023 is an El Niño year, and the strength of El Niño is moderate and its impact varies from country to country and region to region. We shall have a devastating impact, so we should prepare for effects associated with rainfall above normal,” Mr Bamanya said.

He explained that El Niño has been developing since June and it has reached 98 percent of its maturity.

“El Niño means above normal rainfall and it occurs when eastern and central Pacific Ocean is warming, hence evaporation and that is how we receive rainfall, but because of climate change, the effects have become severe, just like now in Kampala, when it rains even normally, there is flooding, but now we expect a lot more floods to occur,” Mr Bamanya said.

He also said the country should expect delayed onset of seasonal rainfall.

“For example, western region is experiencing on and off rainfall. So, on set of rain will be in early September to Mid-September, then the rains are expected to get established in October and the rains will be at the peak in November, they will extend to December and early January of 2024,” he said.

Mr Bamanya said sometimes what they forecast may not come to pass since the atmosphere keeps changing with time.

Ms Redempter Turihoahabwe from the Data Directorate at UNMA said the country is likely to have enhanced rainfall according to the forecast. “Most parts of the country will receive enhanced rainfall except Karamoja Sub-region that is currently dry but in the next month of October, the country will receive suppressed rainfall,” she said.

Side effects

UNMA has also warned that the heavy rains will cause an increase in malaria cases, diarrhoea, asthmatic attacks and many water borne diseases.