Weatherman warns of heavy rain this month

The Uganda National Metrological Authority (UNMA) has warned that this month is likely to be characterised by enhanced (heavy) rainfall.

In their weather outlook for August and review of rainfall performance of June and July report, the authority indicated that particular areas of the country will be receiving slightly more rainfall than the rest.

“The rainfall outlook for August indicates that areas of northern, eastern and parts of mid-western are likely to receive enhanced rainfall while the rest of the country is likely to receive occasional rainfall,” a weather outlook focus released at the weekend reads in part.

Subsequently, farmers especially in the northern region, have been encouraged to continue planting and weeding their crops and farmers in the south are encouraged to prepare their fields in anticipation of the secondary rainy season.

The authority also said the rain is expected to move towards the south from mid to the end of this month.

“A further reduction in the water for both animals and crops is expected in the southern parts of the country. However, this is likely to improve as the rains start drifting southwards from mid to end of the month,” UNMA indicated.

Alert on animal diseases

Veterinary doctors have been asked to watch out and report any emerging animal diseases, parasites and pests that might arise during this period due to the temperatures that will drop.

The weatherman warned against the possibility of floods that come as a result of the enhanced rain. People, especially those living in urban centres, have been encouraged to work on their drainage systems.

Furthermore, health centres have been encouraged to stock more drugs in anticipation of an increased outbreak of influenza and cough caused by dust.

“In pastoral areas, especially the north, the moderate rains will lead to improvement in foliage and pasture for livestock while in southern parts, the anticipated dry spell is expected to lead to further deterioration of foliage and pasture,” the weather outlook focus stated.

“Chances of flooding are still likely in low-lying areas including urban centres with poor drainage systems, especially in the north where enhanced rains are expected,” it added.

The weatherman’s report came a day before the flash floods swept through Mbale City and Sebei on Saturday night, killing so far at least 23 people coupled with destruction of property.