Wedding Rajiv didn’t attend

Saturday was meant to be a day of joyous celebration: Rajiv Ruparelia was supposed to accompany his close friend, Jonathan Bahizi Buteera, to the high-profile wedding with Liz Mutoni Uwase.

However, the celebratory atmosphere was undoubtedly tainted with sorrow following the tragic and sudden death of Rajiv Ruparelia, a close friend of the groom and one of his seven groomsmen.

Rajiv, 35, the managing director of the Ruparelia Group and son of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, according to Family friend Andrew Mwenda, had flown back to Uganda from London specifically to stand by his friend's side on his wedding day.

“One of his very close friends, a young man called Jonathan Bahizi Buteera, is wedding, and he came from London specifically to attend this wedding,” Mr Mwenda revealed on Saturday morning before the wedding. “So, he was going to spend the night in Munyonyo so that this (Saturday) morning at 10am, he drives in the convoy with the groom to the church at All Saints for the wedding.”

Tragically, those plans were shattered in the early hours of Saturday. At approximately 01:54am, Rajiv was involved in a fatal car accident in Wakiso District.

Preliminary police reports indicate he lost control of his Nissan GTR after colliding with temporary barricades at the Busabala roundabout, causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire. The impact and subsequent inferno led to his instantaneous death.

The news of Rajiv’s passing cast a cloud over what should have been a purely celebratory occasion. Despite the heartbreaking news, the wedding proceeded later that day. Dignitaries such as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, were in attendance.

In a social media post yesterday, Mr Tayebwa recounted attending the “joyous wedding celebrations’’ of Mr Bahizi Buteera and Ms Uwase in Munyonyo. Bahizi is the son of Justice Richard Buteera, the former Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda.

“I encouraged both couples to cherish one another and walk this journey with love, commitment, sacrifice, and above all, prayer,” Mr Tayebwa added. While Mr Tayebwa’s message focused on the union of the happy couple, the absence of Rajiv, who was meant to be part of their special day, would have been deeply felt by the wedding party and guests alike.

Other groomsmen, including prominent businessman Gideon Kirumira, Prince Kiweewa Jjunju of Buganda Kingdom, and Mr Conrad Tumwine, the CEO of Nucleus Innovation Inc., stood by Jonathan's side, a reminder of the friend who should have been among them.

Mr Tayebwa also extended his condolences to the Ruparelia family. “It is so disheartening to learn of Rajiv Ruparelia’s death in a fatal accident last night. It is hard to comprehend! He was full of life and loved this country with all his heart.”

“Like his father, he was an accomplished entrepreneur with a big heart for humanity. My condolences to Mr Sudhir and Ms Jyotsna Ruparelia on this painful loss,” he added. Similarly, Dr Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, where Rajiv served as director, mourned the loss of a “remarkable man”.

“This country has lost a remarkable man, who is so visionary. The education that he started by putting in place people, systems, we have really so much belief that it’s going to touch so many lives and Rajiv will always be remembered through every life this education is going to touch. I have worked with him and couldn't be more proud of him,” he said. Rajiv’s death reminds us of how fragile life can be, even amidst moments of great celebration.

Last moments