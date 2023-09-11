Well-wishers unite to raise funds for journalist Edgar Batte

Artistes, politicians, journalists and other well-wishers yesterday gathered at Airtel House in Kampala to raise funds to cater for medical bills of Nation Media Group journalist Edgar Raymond Batte, who is battling diabetes.

In the event dubbed ‘Save Edgar Batte Car wash,’ participants washed vehicles and shoes, while others donated cash in kind.

Journalist Edgar Batte.

Each car was washed at Shs50,000 while shoes were cleaned at Shs20,000. There was also other merchandise and food items that were sold to raise money.

In attendance were artistes Ykee Benda, Maurice Kirya, Fauzia Nakiboneka, Dj Nimrod, Xenson Kafulu and Kenneth Mugabi, among others.

Bukomansimbi South Member of Parliament Geofrey Kayemba, who participated in the car wash, described Batte as an ethical journalist who has for years been glued to delivering stories other than soliciting money from sources.

He said for years, he has invested in the music industry, He added that Batte is among the few journalists who chase after stories without stressing sources.

He encouraged the public to always support their people as they wait for the government to put up proper health facilities.

“We can continue to ask the government to put up better health facilities but as we wait for them, we need to stand together and help those who are in need like the way we do at weddings and burials,” Mr Kayemba explained.

High Court Judge Richard Wejuli Wabwire, who also participated, asked the public to apply the concern and affection they have for one another to support those in need.

“We should be our neighbours’ keeper as we wait for authorities to do their job. This is a great gesture that we must encourage,” he said.

NMG Managing Director Tony Glencross washes a car as part of the fundraising campaign on September 10, 2023 in Kampala. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

Batte was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2012. Early this year, he was admitted to Mukwaya General Hospital in Kabalagala, a Kampala suburb, days after he severely burnt his left foot.

He was put on vacuum assisted dressing to clean the wound and has since undergone about five surgeries. His caretaker, Mathias Mulumba, yesterday said Batte’s health condition has improved and the vacuum assisted dressing has now been removed.

He said the daily hospital bills have now reduced and that they now spend Shs2 million every day.

Mr Eddie Okila, Batte’s fitness coach, said for the next six to seven weeks, they need around Shs45 million for Batte’s treatment.

Contacts for support

Airtel 0752630559

MTN 0771025633