West Ankole Diocese mourns ‘pillar’ Kamanyire

The commissioner in charge of physical education and sports has said West Ankole Diocese has lost a developmental pillar in the country.

“West Ankole Diocese, Sheema and Kampala chapter have lost a person who has been very developmental in every project,” Rev Canon Duncan Mugumya said.

He made the remarks during the vigil of the late Yese Mubangizi Kamanyire at his residence in Mukono District yesterday.

He said late Kamanyire was planning to mobilise more than Shs500 million to support children in West Ankole Diocese.

“All development projects will miss you and we pray we get a person who is like you,” he said.

Can Amos Turyawe, a lecturer at Uganda Christian University (UCU), said late Kamanyire was a reliable and strict friend.

“Many people say yes in front of you and do the opposite behind you. He was different,” he said.

Can Turyawe also said during his interaction with Kamanyire at UCU, he realised his generosity and kindness.

“Go and share your invests with God. As UCU, we have been partnering with Nile High School and we thank him for the commitment in Church,” he said.

He has been an easy man whom you cannot drag to invest in anything or project.

“On Thursday, I met him at Stanbic Bank and we discussed a lot. I was surprised to learn about his death on Sunday,” Can Turyawe said.

“We should know that we are leaving in temporary shelter, so do what you do knowing that we shall not live permanently on Earth,” he added.

One of his students, only identified as Doreen K, said they used to fellowship in his home.

He has been the head of lent programmes in Runyakitara.

The former Bishop of Mityana, Rev Dunstan Bukenya, eulogised the deceased as a friendly person.

“He has died a hardworking man who was also a giver,” he said.

Bishop Jackson Matovu said the late Kamanyire was a happy man who inspired him to join the Lions Club.

Trustful

The former Bishop of Mukono Diocese, Rev Paul. E. Luzinda, said the late Kamanyire was trusted by many people.

“Stop being hypocrites, the deceased has not been a hypocrite, please copy his example,” he said.