New West Buganda bishop reshuffles priests two weeks into office

The newly enthroned Bishop of the West Buganda Diocese, Rt Rev Gaster Nsereko, has reshuffled several priests just two weeks after assuming office.

Bishop Nsereko officially took office on March 30, succeeding Rt. Rev. Henry Katumba Tamale, who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

In the latest clergy changes, Canon Enock Muwanguzi, the Archdeacon of St. John Archdeaconry in Kijjabwemi, Masaka City, has been transferred to Sembabule District Archdeaconry. He replaces Canon Patrick Ssimbwa, who has in turn been reassigned to St. John Archdeaconry in Kijjabwemi.

It remains unclear why the two senior clerics have essentially swapped their former postings after only three months in their current roles. Canon Ssimbwa had served at Kijjabwemi for seven years before moving to Sembabule, while Canon Muwanguzi had been in Sembabule for eight years before being posted to Kijjabwemi earlier this year.

Notably, Canon Ssimbwa was among the candidates who contested for the bishopric earlier this year, a race in which Rev Nsereko emerged the winner.

In other changes, Rev Williams Keefa Bataringaya has been transferred from Kateerero Parish in Rakai Archdeaconry, where he served as a parish priest, to Kakoma Archdeaconry. He replaces Bishop Nsereko, who held the position of Kakoma Archdeacon before his election as bishop.

Rev Grace Kiwoloma has been moved from her previous post to replace Rev. Bataringaya at Kateerero Parish.

According to transfer letters dated April 11, 2025, and signed by Rev. Canon Moses Kayimba, the West Buganda Diocesan Secretary, the changes take immediate effect and are intended to improve service delivery within the Anglican diocese.

“…you have been transferred from Kijjabwemi Archdeaconry to Sembabule Archdeaconry, with immediate effect,” reads part of the letter addressed to Canon Enock Muwanguzi.

Canon Muwanguzi expressed gratitude to the Christians at St. John Archdeaconry, Kijjabwemi, for their support during his tenure and asked for forgiveness from those he may have wronged.

“The time I have spent here will be memorable in my career. As the transfer letter outlines, I am now preparing a handover to the incoming priest and will move to my new workstation,” he said.