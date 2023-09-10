West Buganda Diocese seeks Shs1b for bishop’s new residence

Anglicans in West Buganda Diocese have launched a fundraising drive to raise Shs1billion for the bishop’s new residence.

The planned house is a two-storied structure with a modern kitchen, visitor’s rooms, dining hall, sitting room, a chapel, a modern flower garden and a library among others.

It will be constructed adjacent to the bishop’s old residence at Kako Hill.

According to Canon Guster Lule Ntake, the chairperson of the diocesan buildings and development committee, their target is to have the project completed in one year and all the money required for construction will be collected from believers and well-wishers.

“Our main source of income for this project are believers since we don’t have any external funding. We call upon all clergy members to come on board and act as mobilisers,’’ he said during the launch of the fundraising on September 9.

The current bishop’s residence was constructed by Church Missionary Society missionaries in 1920 to be a centre of their evangelism and creation of West Buganda Diocese from Namirembe Diocese in 1920.

The existing house has been used by all six bishops that have served the diocese.

West Buganda Diocesan Bishop Henry Katumba –Tamale emphasized the importance of modernizing residences of clergymen in the diocese.

“Most houses for clergymen in different parishes of the diocese are currently dilapidated. That is why after my consecration in 2016, I embarked on leading a campaign to give them a facelift,’’ he explained.

This is one of the projects Bishop Tamale wants to leave behind as he retires in 2025.

During his tenure, Bishop Tamale is credited for superintending many development projects including the completion of Church Plaza in Masaka City and promotion of coffee growing in all parishes in the diocese. He replaced Bishop Godfrey Makumbi who succumbed to cancer after serving for four years in June 2016.

Masaka Diocese, the first Church of Uganda (CoU) administrative unit to be formed outside Kampala, came into being after being carved out of Namirembe Diocese in 1960.

West Buganda Diocese oversees nine districts of the Masaka Sub-region with over 500 churches.