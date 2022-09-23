West Nile locals ask govt to take on community learning initiative

Local leaders and parents in Maracha and Moyo districts have asked the government to adopt the community-led learning initiative, saying it has helped pupils to embrace reading and writing skills.

The five-year UK-funded programme under Strengthening Education Systems for Improved Learning (SESIL) through the Ministry of Education is expected to end in December next year.

It is being implemented in nine districts of West Nile Sub-region. About 245,000 children take lessons.

“Children who used to be slow learners are now catching up. Others are becoming better. So I think the government should take on this programme when the donor leaves,” Ms Grace Obaru, a volunteer teacher at Dranzipi learning centre in Okokoro Town Council, Maracha District, said on Tuesday.

Ms Susan Amaniyo, another resident of Okokoro, said the programme has benefited her daughter .

“My Primary Three daughter did not know how to write her name and read but after enrolling, I have seen tremendous improvement,” she said.

Mr Francis Vuzara, a parent at Kweyo village Metu Sub-county in Moyo District, said the government should support the programme as parents also play their roles.