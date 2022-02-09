West Nile registers high new leprosy infections 

A woman living with leprosy displays her deformed  limbs in Yumbe District on Monday. PHOTO | FELIX WAROM OKELLO 

By  Patrick Okaba  &  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • Statistics indicate that since 2000 Yumbe District has registered 326 cases of leprosy. Across the region, there were 44 cases registered in 2006, 30 cases in 2007 and 33  in 2008. In 2009, the region registered 11 cases, in 2010 (38) and 17 in 2011.
  • According to Ministry of Health, whereas Uganda has achieved the target of elimination of leprosy as a social health problem, a number of new cases continue to be registered annually.

Health authorities in the West Nile Sub-region have revealed that they are registering new leprosy infections in communities of Yumbe, Nebbi, Adjumani, and Zombo districts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.