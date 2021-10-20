West Nile tobacco farmers protest over Shs8.7b arrears

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

More than 100 tobacco farmers in Terego District on Monday protested over failure by Continental Tobacco Company to pay them Shs8.7b in arrears .

More than 1,500 tobacco farmers across West Nile districts of Arua, Maracha, Terego and Koboko, who sold their tobacco to the company in 2018, have been demanding the money in vain.

The company has since left the area, making it difficult for the farmers to follow up.

On Monday, the farmers marched through the streets of Katrini Trading Centre and stormed the offices of West Nile Cooperative Union that housed the company.

Mr Richard Andama, a farmer, said he sold his tobacco worth Shs2 million to the company, but has never been paid.

“lt seems little but it is from my sweat. Why are we being taken for granted yet the money owed to our fellow farmers in Bunyoro was paid? Our rights must be respected,” he said.

Mr Andama said some of the farmers have passed on without being paid.

The company’s area manager, Mr Peter Waigara, apologised for the delay, but promised that the farmers would be paid.

“Our businesses have not been doing well. We used to operate in DR Congo and South Sudan, but we have since closed,” he said.

Mr Waigara said they were doing their best to ensure that the farmers are paid.

“We ask you to remain calm for we will make sure this money is paid. Those who have passed on will be paid through their next of kin,” he said.

Mr Waigara did not commit himself on when the money will be paid.

It remains unclear if the farmers signed an agreement with the company.

West Nile has been the hub for tobacco production as a chief cash crop with more than 20,000 farmers earning a livelihood from it.